FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POLA Orbis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PORBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of PORBF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28. POLA Orbis has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

