FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

