FY2022 EPS Estimates for Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unicharm in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

