FY2023 Earnings Forecast for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.94. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

