FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report released on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

