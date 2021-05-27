GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18,126.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 8,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.