GAM Holding AG Buys 3,096 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,032 shares of company stock worth $87,272,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.