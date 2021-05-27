GAM Holding AG Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,150. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

