GAM Holding AG Invests $9.39 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,941. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,167.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,847. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

