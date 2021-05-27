GAM Holding AG Sells 3,450 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 42,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 148.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 47,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.9% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 51,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.65. 148,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $305.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.