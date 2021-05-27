Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 0.8% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Novartis by 41.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 633,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.71. 18,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,625. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

