Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.02. 2,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

