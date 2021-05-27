Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $5.53 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.30. The company had a trading volume of 498,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,512,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

