Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.24. 16,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,858. The stock has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.77. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

