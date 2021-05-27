Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.28. The company had a trading volume of 98,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.03. The stock has a market cap of $577.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

