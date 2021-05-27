Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Walmart by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 73,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $402.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,033,065 shares of company stock valued at $981,490,965 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

