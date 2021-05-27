Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,752 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.44. 22,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

