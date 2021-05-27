GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from GAMCO Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.90.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GBL opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,707 in the last three months. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

