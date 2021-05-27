Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 52-Week High at $44,741.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £447.41 ($584.54) and last traded at £117.50 ($153.51), with a volume of 27770 shares. The stock had previously closed at £116.80 ($152.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £124.50 ($162.66) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £103.97. The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

