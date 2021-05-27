GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 15.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

NYSE GME opened at $242.56 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.