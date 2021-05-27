Gateley’s (GTLY) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLY. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Gateley from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £235.78 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.36 ($2.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

