Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

