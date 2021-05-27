Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.4% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.54. The stock had a trading volume of 125,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,794. The firm has a market cap of $931.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.10 and a 200 day moving average of $282.25.
In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,924,034 shares of company stock worth $577,498,599. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.