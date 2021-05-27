Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.4% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.54. The stock had a trading volume of 125,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,794. The firm has a market cap of $931.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.10 and a 200 day moving average of $282.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,924,034 shares of company stock worth $577,498,599. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.