Geller Advisors LLC Buys 4,120 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $52.84. 270,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,894,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

