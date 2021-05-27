Geller Advisors LLC Buys 912 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 69.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 36,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average is $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.06 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,477 shares of company stock valued at $26,041,198. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

