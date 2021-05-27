Geller Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 45.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 273,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,098,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

