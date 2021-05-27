Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 6,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 985,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,070,717 shares of company stock valued at $73,339,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

The company has a market cap of $640.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 212.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 245,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

