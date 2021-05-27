Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

