GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 3,333.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTEH opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GenTech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

