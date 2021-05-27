Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 552.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROCK opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

