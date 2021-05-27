Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.31

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.31 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), with a volume of 833 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

