Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post sales of $27.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the lowest is $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $22.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 344,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,547. The company has a market capitalization of $866.92 million, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

