Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $881.51 million, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

