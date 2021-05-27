Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.