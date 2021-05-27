Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the April 29th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:EDOC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,794,000.

