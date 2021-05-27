Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $218.38 on Wednesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $130.92 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.02. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

