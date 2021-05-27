Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is being aided by improved shipping performance. The shipping segment is benefiting from strong LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) freight rates and higher demand. Meanwhile, FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) Hilli Episeyo continues to maintain its 100% commercial uptime. Golar LNG’s cost-control measures are supporting its bottom line. Administrative expenses fell 17.2% year over year in the first quarter. However, despite improving, LNG demand continues to be hurt by coronavirus-led woes. Decline in TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) earnings is also concerning. Further, Golar LNG’s weak liquidity position is worrisome. The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $226 million, way below its current debt of $1,355 million, implying that it does not have sufficient cash to meet current debt obligations.”

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLNG. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.95. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.