Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 440,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,429,845 shares.The stock last traded at $12.03 and had previously closed at $11.94.

GFI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,757,000 after buying an additional 1,284,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268,427 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

