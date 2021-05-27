Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,501. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.