Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $53,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

