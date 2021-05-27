Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.67. 48,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$64.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.82.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.31.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.