Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Financial Survey

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51%

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Eagle and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 2.10 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.59 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -69.18

Great Eagle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Eagle and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Great Eagle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates three hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it trades building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing, and general trading services; and issues medium term notes. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

