Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of GWLLY stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $40.37.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
