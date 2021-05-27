Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of GWLLY stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

