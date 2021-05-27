Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04. 28,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 60,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $280.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.52%. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

