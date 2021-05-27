Gregory A. Mckelvey Sells 25,000 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory A. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,338 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

