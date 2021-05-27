Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 9,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 478,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grifols has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 28.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after buying an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,145,000 after buying an additional 306,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

