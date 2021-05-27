GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.54. 9,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,511,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 170.24 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

