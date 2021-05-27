Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $68.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.93.
GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
GRUB stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. Grubhub has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Grubhub Company Profile
Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.
