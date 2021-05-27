Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $68.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 92,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GRUB stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. Grubhub has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

