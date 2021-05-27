Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 23,097 shares.The stock last traded at $178.05 and had previously closed at $180.47.

ASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 62,851 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after buying an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

