GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 207,609 Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 207,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Aquestive Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

